Campus recruitment drive held at KU’s Institute of Technology

Srinagar: Kashmir University’s Centre for Career Planning and Counselling (CCPC) conducted a campus recruitment drive on Tuesday for mechanical engineers from the varsity’s Institute of Technology (IoT), Zakura Campus.
The mechanical engineers were selected for the positions of trainee engineers for the Tata Advanced Systems Ltd. (TASL) units at Hyderabad, Bangaluru and Nagpur.
While interacting with the representatives of TASL and job aspirants, KU Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir appreciated the initiative taken by TASL in collaboration with CCPC and IoT, saying such drives are a need of the hour owing to a drastic decline in placements over the past two years as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.
Prof Gowhar Bashir, Director IoT Zakura and Dean School of Engineering, hoped that the pandemic situation will improve in future so that more campus recruitment drives could be organised for university students in general and engineering graduates of IoT in particular.
Director CCPC Prof Geer Mohammad Ishaq said: “Recently we conducted a campus recruitment drive for general graduates through ExtraMarks Pvt. Ltd. and in near future we are planning to conduct campus recruitment for computer engineers and management graduates."
"The Centre is also planning to offer short-term courses in career development," Prof Geer said, adding that in collaboration with TCS, the Centre is imparting free of cost training in communication skills to engineering graduates at present.
TASL representative Kapil Mahajan, Head, Human Resources and Ravi Gupta, Head, Operations, TASL, Hyderabad made a presentation to the shortlisted candidates and other students of Mechanical Engineering of IoT Zakura wherein they underscored the achievements and activities of TASL and also highlighted the job prospects in aeronautical engineering sector. The presentation was followed by group discussion and personal interviews of the candidates.
Faculty at IoT, Zakura, Dr Junaid Masoodi, who coordinated the recruitment process said that more than 50 students had registered for the current position, out of which 20 were shortlisted for the interview by the TASL.
The company needs six engineering graduates for this position at present, but more such recruitments will be conducted in future, he said.