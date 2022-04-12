Campus recruitment drive held at KU’s Institute of Technology

TASL representative Kapil Mahajan, Head, Human Resources and Ravi Gupta, Head, Operations, TASL, Hyderabad made a presentation to the shortlisted candidates and other students of Mechanical Engineering of IoT Zakura wherein they underscored the achievements and activities of TASL and also highlighted the job prospects in aeronautical engineering sector. The presentation was followed by group discussion and personal interviews of the candidates.

Faculty at IoT, Zakura, Dr Junaid Masoodi, who coordinated the recruitment process said that more than 50 students had registered for the current position, out of which 20 were shortlisted for the interview by the TASL.

The company needs six engineering graduates for this position at present, but more such recruitments will be conducted in future, he said.