Campus recruitment drive held at KU’s Institute of Technology

Srinagar: Kashmir University’s Centre for Career Planning and Counselling (CCPC) conducted a campus recruitment drive on Tuesday for mechanical engineers from the varsity’s Institute of Technology (IoT), Zakura Campus.
The mechanical engineers were selected for the positions of trainee engineers for the Tata Advanced Systems Ltd. (TASL) units at Hyderabad, Bangaluru and Nagpur.
While interacting with the representatives of TASL and job aspirants, KU Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir appreciated the initiative taken by TASL in collaboration with CCPC and IoT, saying such drives are a need of the hour owing to a drastic decline in placements over the past two years as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.
Prof Gowhar Bashir, Director IoT Zakura and Dean School of Engineering, hoped that the pandemic situation will improve in future so that more campus recruitment drives could be organised for university students in general and engineering graduates of IoT in particular.
Director CCPC Prof Geer Mohammad Ishaq said: “Recently we conducted a campus recruitment drive for general graduates through ExtraMarks Pvt. Ltd. and in near future we are planning to conduct campus recruitment for computer engineers and management graduates."