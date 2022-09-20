Candidates from Kulgam undergo screening at Agniveer rally

Srinagar: Candidates from Kulgam district underwent screening at Agniveer rally today.

The recruitment for UT of Jammu & Kashmir and two districts of UT of Ladakh at Haiderbeig, Pattan was conducted by ARO Srinagar.

Zonal Recruitment Officer (ZRO) , Punjab and J & K Zone visited the rally site. He later interacted with the candidates and motivated them by highlighting the benefits of the scheme especially to the youth of J&K. Candidates from Kulgam district of UT were screened today for recruitment into the Indian Army.