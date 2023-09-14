Candlelight march held in Shopian, Pulwama to express solidarity with fallen officers

Shopian: To express solidarity with the families of the three officers killed in the Kokernag encounter, scores of people in south Kashmir's Shopian and Pulwama districts held a candlelight march on Thursday.

On Wednesday, a Colonel of the Rashtriya Rifles, an Army Major, and a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Jammu and Kashmir Police were killed in an encounter in Kokernag area of Anantnag district.

At around 6:30 pm, scores of people including the municipal councillors from Municipal Council Shopian led by its Chairman Subash Koul, members of civil society, traders, and government officials took out a candlelight march from Jamia Masjid to Gole Chowk.

The protesters denounced the attack and expressed solidarity with the families of the fallen officers.

A similar march was taken out in Pulwama town and the participants paid rich tributes to the officers killed in the line of duty.