Kashmir

Candlelight march held in Shopian, Pulwama to express solidarity with fallen officers

Candlelight march held in Shopian, Pulwama to express solidarity with fallen officers
Mir Imran/ GK

Shopian: To express solidarity with the families of the three officers killed in the Kokernag encounter, scores of people in south Kashmir's Shopian and Pulwama districts held a candlelight march on Thursday.

On Wednesday, a Colonel of the Rashtriya Rifles, an Army Major, and a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Jammu and Kashmir Police were killed in an encounter in Kokernag area of Anantnag district.

At around 6:30 pm, scores of people including the municipal councillors from Municipal Council Shopian led by its Chairman Subash Koul, members of civil society, traders, and government officials took out a candlelight march from Jamia Masjid to Gole Chowk.

The protesters denounced the attack and expressed solidarity with the families of the fallen officers.

A similar march was taken out in Pulwama town and the participants paid rich tributes to the officers killed in the line of duty.

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com