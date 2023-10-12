Cannabis destruction | Authorities collaborate for successful drive in Bandipora

Bandipora: In a joint effort aimed at curbing drug abuse and promoting child welfare, officials from the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU), Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) Mission Vatsalya Bandipora, Excise Department, Bandipora Police, and Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) came together to conduct a cannabis distribution drive in Ajas and Baniyaree Hajin.
The operation, carried out under the supervision of District Child Protection Officer Bandipora, Hadiatullah Mir, proved to be a significant step towards safeguarding the well-being of the community.
With concerns rising over the illicit use of cannabis among vulnerable individuals, particularly children and adolescents, the collaborative initiative sought to address the issue. By destroying cannabis, commonly known as bhung, in a controlled and supervised manner, the authorities aimed to minimize its impact on the local population, especially the youth.
The operation was meticulously planned and executed, with the participation of multiple Departments. The Excise Department played a crucial role in overseeing the management and regulation of the cannabis distribution, ensuring that it adhered to legal guidelines and restrictions. Bandipora Police provided security and maintained law and order during the drive, ensuring the safety of both officials and the general public.
The involvement of the DCPU, CWC, and JJB Mission Vatsalya Bandipora highlighted the commitment to protecting the rights and welfare of children. By actively participating in the drive, these entities demonstrated their dedication to providing a safe and nurturing environment for the younger members of society.
Furthermore, the collaboration with the PRIs showcased the significance of community engagement and support in tackling social issues. The active involvement of local representatives reflected a collective effort to combat drug abuse and create awareness about its detrimental effects on individuals and families.