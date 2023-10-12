Cannabis destruction | Authorities collaborate for successful drive in Bandipora

Bandipora: In a joint effort aimed at curbing drug abuse and promoting child welfare, officials from the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU), Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) Mission Vatsalya Bandipora, Excise Department, Bandipora Police, and Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) came together to conduct a cannabis distribution drive in Ajas and Baniyaree Hajin.

The operation, carried out under the supervision of District Child Protection Officer Bandipora, Hadiatullah Mir, proved to be a significant step towards safeguarding the well-being of the community.

With concerns rising over the illicit use of cannabis among vulnerable individuals, particularly children and adolescents, the collaborative initiative sought to address the issue. By destroying cannabis, commonly known as bhung, in a controlled and supervised manner, the authorities aimed to minimize its impact on the local population, especially the youth.