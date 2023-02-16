Capacity building programme for artisans held in Kulgam

Srinagar: To help preserve and revive the traditional NAMDA craft and upskill the artisans PHDCCI-Kashmir in association with Directorate of Handicraft & Handloom Kashmir and with the support of Department of Commerce,Ministry of Commerce & Industry Government of India, conducted the 15th two-day capacity building programme for the artisans of district Kulgam.

The programme was organised at the Town Hall Devsar Kulgam on 14 and 15 February.

The programme was attended by more than 70 artisans from different areas of District Kulgam.