Capacity building programme for artisans held in Kulgam

Srinagar: To help preserve and revive the traditional NAMDA craft and upskill the artisans PHDCCI-Kashmir in association with Directorate of Handicraft & Handloom Kashmir and with the support of Department of Commerce,Ministry of Commerce & Industry Government of India, conducted the 15th two-day capacity building programme for the artisans of district Kulgam.
The programme was organised at the Town Hall Devsar Kulgam on 14 and 15 February.
The programme was attended by more than 70 artisans from different areas of District Kulgam.
The artisans acquired the knowledge and awareness about quality improvement, design development, e-commerce , digital marketing and importance of packaging.
Amina Asad Chief Designer School of design Handicraft & Handloom Department Kashmir along with her team of master trainers explained to the artisans about the importance of perfection in designs, creation of refined designs for export quality, new and innovative design development and quality improvement.
She assured the artisans that she will give full support and help to them . The artisans were asked to visit the School of Designs wherein they will be shown the new design patterns and color scheme of Namdas.
Dr.Shakeel Assistant Professor Department of Management Studies IUST Awantipora explained to artisans the concept of marketing and scope of digital marketing. He also explained in detail about the different types of digital marketing tools and how to analyse their benefits and functions.
He also guided them how they can create their own social media platform and post their product details.He further explained the artisans importance of packaging and made them understand the importance of packaging for handicrafts.
While applauding the role of Handicraft Department and PHDCCI-K for arranging such an awareness workshop the artisans said that they have gained and enriched a lot through this two-day programme and will adopt the techniques learned in the packaging, designing and marketing of their products.