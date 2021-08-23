Capacity building programme of J&K Police with NIA starts Idea is to sharpen investigation skills of J&K Police IOs: DGP

Srinagar: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh, who was the chief guest at the inaugural session of the second phase of the joint capacity building programme of J&K Police with the National Investigation agency (NIA), Monday said that the idea of the workshop was to sharpen the investigation skills of J&K Police Investigating Officers.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that welcoming the officers from NIA and investigating officers of J&K Police in the programme that started at Police headquarters, the DGP expressed his pleasure to be the part of the very useful programme.
He extended his gratitude to the DG NIA Kuldiep Singh for facilitating the series of capacity building programmes by assigning faculty members from the NIA.
Singh said that the aim of these training programmes was to further sharpen the investigation skills of J&K Police investigating officers.
He said that the background of this course was that they had a number of UAPA cases in J&K and the aim was to take them all to the logical conclusion.
The DGP said that the Police officers had investigated some of the UAPA cases effectively but the magnitude was such that the majority of the officers should be familiar with the investigation techniques of UAPA and other special crime cases. In the afternoon session, SP NIA Vishal Garg while giving a brief introduction of the vision and mission of NIA highlighted its impact on “terror activities” in J&K and other parts of the country.