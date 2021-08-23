Capacity building programme of J&K Police with NIA starts Idea is to sharpen investigation skills of J&K Police IOs: DGP

Srinagar: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh, who was the chief guest at the inaugural session of the second phase of the joint capacity building programme of J&K Police with the National Investigation agency (NIA), Monday said that the idea of the workshop was to sharpen the investigation skills of J&K Police Investigating Officers.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that welcoming the officers from NIA and investigating officers of J&K Police in the programme that started at Police headquarters, the DGP expressed his pleasure to be the part of the very useful programme.

He extended his gratitude to the DG NIA Kuldiep Singh for facilitating the series of capacity building programmes by assigning faculty members from the NIA.