CAPITATION FEE ROW: DSEK suspends NoC granted to school for its affiliation with CBSE

The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has tightened its noose against a CBSE affiliated top notch school in Srinagar over charging capitation fee from the parents at the time of admission.

The department has suspended NoC granted to the school for its affiliation with the CBSE.

The move comes after a parent registered a complaint with the Grievance Cell of the J&K Lieutenant Governor (LG) against the school management over “fleecing” parents by charging donation from the parents in violation of government guidelines.