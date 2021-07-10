Car carrying illegal timber seized at Bandipora

Bandipora: The Forest department seized a car with illegal timber in Halmathpora village of Bandipora in Kuihama forest range on Friday night.

According to officials, the beat officer along with forest guards were looking for six smugglers after constant reports of smuggling.

The smugglers had cut the tree and were loading the timber in a Maruti car when the forest officials arrived at 3 am, the officials said.

They said that the smugglers had cut 51 cft of timber from Compartment No 9 of Halmathpora in the Kuihama range of forests and were loading them in a Maruti car.