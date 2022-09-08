Case registered against AC Panchayat

On the basis of this complaint, police in Rajouri have taken cognizance and registered a case against AC Panchayat Mohd Rashid Kohli with investigation of the case is going on in police station Rajouri.

Pertinent to mention here that the said officer was placed under suspension by DM Rajouri on Wednesday taking note of similar complaint while an inquiry has also been ordered against the officer.

Meanwhile, BJP held a press conference demanding arrest of officer while Islamic Welfare Organization suggested the authorities to inquiry the matter before taking any action.