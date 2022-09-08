Case registered against AC Panchayat

Rajouri: Police in Rajouri have taken cognizance and registered a case against Assistant Commissioner Panchayat over alleged remarks against his subordinate on religious grounds.
Officials said that a complaint in this matter was lodged before the police authorities by Secretary Panchayat Dassal mentioning that the officer hurled objectionable remarks over him on religious grounds badly hurting the religious sentiments.
On the basis of this complaint, police in Rajouri have taken cognizance and registered a case against AC Panchayat Mohd Rashid Kohli with investigation of the case is going on in police station Rajouri.
Pertinent to mention here that the said officer was placed under suspension by DM Rajouri on Wednesday taking note of similar complaint while an inquiry has also been ordered against the officer.
Meanwhile, BJP held a press conference demanding arrest of officer while Islamic Welfare Organization suggested the authorities to inquiry the matter before taking any action.