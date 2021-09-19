CASO in 2 Shopian villages

Shopian: A Cordon and Search Operations (CASO) was launched in two villages in south Kashmir's Shopian district on Sunday.

A Police official said that columns of the Army, CRPF and Police personnel laid siege around Darbag and Pehlipora Dunkaroo villages in Zainpora and Kellar tehsils of the district and conducted search operations. According to the official, “The search operations were launched after the forces were tipped off about the presence of militants in these areas.”

A local from Darbag villages said that the forces in the early morning surrounded a cluster of houses in the village and conducted door-to-door search operations.

However, the operations in both the villages were called off after no militant was found hiding in these areas.