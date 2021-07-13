CASO in Rajouri, Poonch villages

Rajouri: Several villages in twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch were cordoned Tuesday amid reports of suspicious movement in the area in the backdrop of apprehension of some fresh infiltration attempts on the Line of Control (LoC).
Officials said that Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) had been launched in four villages in Poonch and two in Rajouri district.
"These villages fall are located on the border of Rajouri and Poonch districts. There were reports that some suspicious movement had taken place there. Following this, the areas have been cordoned and intense searches are going on since Tuesday morning," officials said.
They said both the Army and Police were executing joint searches in the area with no trace of any suspect so far.
"Amid recent twin infiltration attempts which got foiled in Nowshera and Sunderbani sectors, there are apprehensions that some more attempts could have been made on the LoC," the officials said. "The security apparatus has been strengthened in the twin districts."