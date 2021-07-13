CASO in Rajouri, Poonch villages

Rajouri: Several villages in twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch were cordoned Tuesday amid reports of suspicious movement in the area in the backdrop of apprehension of some fresh infiltration attempts on the Line of Control (LoC).

Officials said that Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) had been launched in four villages in Poonch and two in Rajouri district.

"These villages fall are located on the border of Rajouri and Poonch districts. There were reports that some suspicious movement had taken place there. Following this, the areas have been cordoned and intense searches are going on since Tuesday morning," officials said.