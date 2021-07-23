CASO in Shopian town

Shopian: Security forces on Friday afternoon launched a cordon and search operation in south Kashmir’s Shopian town.

A police official said that columns of army’s 44 RR, CRPF (14 battalion) and police personnel laid a siege around Baigh Mohalla locality of the town and carried out a door to door search operation.

The operation, according to the official, was launched after the forces were tipped off about the presence of militants in the area. The operation was under way at the time of filing this report.