CASO in Shopian village

Shopian: Security forces on Sunday launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in a village of south Kashmir's Shopian district.

A Police official said that a joint team of the Army's 62 RR and Police at around 7 am encircled Chotipora village of the district and conducted a search operation.

According to the official, the operation was launched after the forces were tipped off about the presence of militants in the village. However, the operation was called off as no militant was found in the village.