CASO in Shopian village

Shopian: Security forces launched a search and cordon operation in Tikipora village of south Kashmir's Shopian district on Tuesday morning.

A police official said that a joint team of army, CRPF and police ring-fenced Tikipora village of the district and conducted door-to-door searches.

The search operation, according to the official, was launched after the forces received inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

"The operation was later called off as no militant was found in the village", the official said.