CASO in Shopian villages

Shopian: Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was launched in three villages of south Kashmir’s Shopian district from Thursday morning.

A Police official said that the joint teams of the Army, CRPF and Police ring fenced Check Chollan village of the district during the wee hours and conducted a door-to-door search operation.

The official said that in the afternoon the forces surrounded Aarhama and Kanigam villages, and carried out search operations.

All the three operations, according to the official, were launched after the forces were tipped off about the presence of militants in these areas.

“The operations were later called off as no militant was found in the village,” the official said.