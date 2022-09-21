CASO launched near Rajouri town

Rajouri: Security forces here in Rajouri conducted intense searches and laid cordon in some villages near Rajouri town after reports of suspicious movement in the area.
Officials said that in the late evening hours on Tuesday, a suspicious movement of four persons was reported in Mankote village near Rajouri town after which joint teams of Jammu and Kashmir police and Indian Army laid cordon in the area while searches were started.
"Search operations in the area continued throughout the night and on Wednesday also with teams of army and police carrying out the exercise," the officials said.
They further added that the areas including village Mankote, Thandikassi, Mubarak Pura are still under vigil of forces with search teams still present there.