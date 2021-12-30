CAT Srinagar bench, Criminal case litigation work distributed

Jammu: J&K Department of Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs has distributed litigation work for Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Srinagar Bench and Criminal (case) work amongst the Law Officers in the Srinagar wing of the High Court.

“In supersession to all the previous orders issued on the subject from time to time, the distribution of litigation work amongst the Law Officers before the CAT, Srinagar bench is ordered,” read an order issued by Law Secretary Achal Sethi.

As per the order, Deputy Advocate General Hakeem Amaan Ali would deal with the litigation work of all departments in the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021.