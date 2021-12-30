CAT Srinagar bench, Criminal case litigation work distributed

Jammu: J&K Department of Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs has distributed litigation work for Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Srinagar Bench and Criminal (case) work amongst the Law Officers in the Srinagar wing of the High Court.
“In supersession to all the previous orders issued on the subject from time to time, the distribution of litigation work amongst the Law Officers before the CAT, Srinagar bench is ordered,” read an order issued by Law Secretary Achal Sethi.
As per the order, Deputy Advocate General Hakeem Amaan Ali would deal with the litigation work of all departments in the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021.
Government counsel Bikram Deep Singh has been allocated the cases of all departments about years 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, and 2014.
Government counsel Muzaffar Ahmad Kirmani would deal with the cases of all the departments for the years 2002 to 2009, 2015, and 2016.
“It is further ordered that all the fresh cases and OA which may be filed before the CAT, Srinagar bench should be equally distributed by Director Litigation, Srinagar. This is a temporary arrangement and is subject to further modification as and when required,” Sethi said.
Through a separate order, Criminal (litigation) work has also been distributed amongst the Law Officers in the Srinagar wing of the High Court.
“In supersession of all previous orders issued on the subject from time to time, sanction has been accorded to the distribution or allocation of criminal acquittal, appeals, cases, and Habeas Corpus cases amongst the Law Officers in the Srinagar wing of the High Court,” read an order issued by Sethi.