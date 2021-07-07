Cattle thieves on prowl in Khag: Residents

Srinagar: Residents of KhagBudgam Wednesday complained that theft cases in the village are on rise in the area and appealed the police to expedite the investigations and nab the culprits.
Locals said that cattle thieves are on prowl in the area. “In a fresh incident thieves broke into the cattle shed of Bashir Ahmad Malik at Drang village in Khag of central Kashmir’s Budgam district and took away his 6 sheep and a bull,” said locals.
They added that Malik, a labourer works in Srinagar had taken these animals from a few local farmers last month and had plans to pay them off after they were sold on the eve of upcoming Eid-ul-Adha.
“I had brought these animals for around 1.30 lakhs from local farmers. I thought I could make some money on the eve of Eid by selling them off in Srinagar. I am now completely frustrated. I don’t know what to do,” Malik said.
He said that he has filed a complaint before concerned Police Station. “I appeal SSP Budgam to come to my rescue,” he added.
SHO Police Station Khag said that theft cases are not on rise but only one theft case has occurred.
“The investigation in the case is in full swing. Some suspects are being questioned,” he said in response to a query.