Cattle thieves on prowl in Khag: Residents

Srinagar: Residents of KhagBudgam Wednesday complained that theft cases in the village are on rise in the area and appealed the police to expedite the investigations and nab the culprits.

Locals said that cattle thieves are on prowl in the area. “In a fresh incident thieves broke into the cattle shed of Bashir Ahmad Malik at Drang village in Khag of central Kashmir’s Budgam district and took away his 6 sheep and a bull,” said locals.

They added that Malik, a labourer works in Srinagar had taken these animals from a few local farmers last month and had plans to pay them off after they were sold on the eve of upcoming Eid-ul-Adha.