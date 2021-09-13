CB produces charge-sheet against former BOPEE chairman for embezzling Rs 2.73 crore

Srinagar: Crime Branch (CB), Kashmir produced a charge-sheet against the former chairman of BOPEE, Mushtaq Ahmad Peer before the Court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption, Srinagar for embezzling Rs 2.73 crore on Monday.

A statement of CB issued here said that the charge-sheet was produced in a case FIR No 42/2017 under Section 420, 409-RPC r/w 5(2) PC Act of Police Station Crime Branch, Kashmir.

It said that Peer while being posted as Chairman BOPEE from 2009 to 2012 transferred the government money amounting to Rs 2.73 crore into his personal bank account with the objective of utilising it for various official activities.

The CB statement said that with a criminal intent, Peer put the government money to his own use by investing in smart saver accounts, raising cash certificates and liquidation of his personal loan.

It said that during the course of investigation, it was established that in violation of BOPEE Act and financial rules in vogue, Peer misappropriated an amount of Rs 1,15,40,153 in additional to Rs 3,49,352 as interest accrued on smart savers and cash certificates by abusing his official position as BOPEE chairman.

Peer was also convicted by the Court of Special Judge, Anti Corruption, Srinagar in case FIR No 24/2013 under sections 420, 406, 201, 120-B of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) read with 5(1)(d), 5(2) PC Act of Police Station CB Kashmir vide judgement dated 25 April 2018.