CBK arrests Senior Assistant of J&K Advocate General office in fake recruitment scam

Srinagar: The Crime Branch Kashmir has arrested a Senior Assistant in Learned Advocate General J&K office in a fake recruitment scam.

Crime Branch in a statement said it has arrested one accused Mohammad Yaqoob Bhat son of Ghulam Ahmad Bhat resident of Budgam in connection with case FIR No. 56 of 2021 U/S 420 467,468,471, 120(B) r/w Section 66 IT Act, today on 13.10.2021.

They said “The FIR has been registered after receipt of a communication from Z. A. Dewani, (Administrative Officer, Office of the Learned Advocate General, J&K) alleging therein that fake orders bearing No’s 76 AG of 2021 and 79 AG of 2021 dated 13.07.2021 are being circulated on social media showing the selection of 33 persons as Jr. Assistants and other 33 persons as Orderlies, however, no such orders have been issued by the office of the Learned Advocate General, J&K.”

The statement further said accordingly an enquiry was initiated at Crime Branch Kashmir and during the probe, it came to fore that some touts have conspired with Mohd. Yaqoob Bhat, (Sr. Assistant) posted in the office of the Learned Advocate General, J&K who have lured the candidates on the fake promise of providing jobs adding that During probe it also surfaced that some beneficiaries have transferred huge amount of money in the account maintained in the name of Mohammad Yaqoob Bhat. The investigation of the case is going on and the involvement of other officials and individuals is being looked into.