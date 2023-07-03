CBK carries out searches related to IT refund ‘fraud’

Srinagar: Multiple teams of the Economic Offences Wing, Srinagar, of Crime Branch Kashmir, today carried out a search of numerous residences and office premises related to IT refund ‘fraud’.
The searches were conducted in the presence of Executive Duty Magistrates.
“The cases pertain to the criminal manipulation, tampering of electronic and other data which enabled the perpetrators of the crime to fraudulently claim refund of income tax shown to have been earlier deducted at source etc,” a statement said.
The CBK said criminal acts have resulted in wrongful pecuniary gain running into crores of rupees to the accused individuals while causing a corresponding financial loss to the Income Tax Department, Government of India.
These cases had been registered on 25 May "upon receipt of a complaint from the Office of the Principal Commissioner of Income Tax,Srinagar.”
“The searches were carried out as part of the ongoing investigation of the cases. Due diligence and all procedures mandated by law were followed in conducting the searches. No arrests were made during the search operation. However, some incriminating documents, desktop and laptop computers etc. have been recovered and seized. These have been taken on record for examination and further analysis as probable evidence in the cases,” the statement added.
“Investigation of the cases is progressing satisfactorily and further updates would be shared at an opportune time in the future” it added.