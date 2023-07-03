CBK carries out searches related to IT refund ‘fraud’

Srinagar: Multiple teams of the Economic Offences Wing, Srinagar, of Crime Branch Kashmir, today carried out a search of numerous residences and office premises related to IT refund ‘fraud’.

The searches were conducted in the presence of Executive Duty Magistrates.

“The cases pertain to the criminal manipulation, tampering of electronic and other data which enabled the perpetrators of the crime to fraudulently claim refund of income tax shown to have been earlier deducted at source etc,” a statement said.

The CBK said criminal acts have resulted in wrongful pecuniary gain running into crores of rupees to the accused individuals while causing a corresponding financial loss to the Income Tax Department, Government of India.