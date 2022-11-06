CBK files challan against 3 people for issuing fake appointment order

The instant case had been registered upon receipt of written complaint received from the office of Director Rural Development Kashmir along with a complaint of a lady complainant, wherein it was alleged by the complainant that she has been given appointment orders in respect of her son and others against monetary consideration, purportedly issued shown from Directorate of Rural Development Kashmir and Commissioner Secretary Health Kashmir which later proved to be fake.

The Economic Offence Wing of Crime Branch Kashmir conducted investigation in the matter and during the course of investigation the evidence substantiated commission of offence U/S 420, 468,471,120-B against the accused persons.

Accordingly challan of the said case was produced in the Court of City Magistrate Srinagar.