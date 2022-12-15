CBK files chargesheet against 2 persons for issuing fake fair price shop licenses

Srinagar: The Crime Branch Kashmir on Thursday filed a charge sheet against two persons for issuing fake licenses for establishment of fair price shops.

In a statement, the CBK said that its Economic Offence Wing of Crime Branch produced challan in case FIR No. 31 of 2022 U/S 420, 467,468, 471, 120-B RPC of police station Crime Branch Kashmir, now Economic Offence Wing before the Court of Special Mobile Magistrate Budgam against Aijaz Ahmad Lone of Sumlar Bandipora and Jamsheed Ahmad Dar of Tilanpora Budgam.

The instant case had been registered upon a written communication received from the Assistant Director Food Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs (FCS & CA) Budgam, wherein it was alleged that the fake and forged orders of license for establishment of Fair Price Shop at Jawalpora and Chayera-Gune Budgam are circulating and attributed to have been issued from the office of Assistant Director FCS & CA Budgam.