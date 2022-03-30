CBK files chargesheet before PT&E court

Srinagar: The Crime Branch Kashmir (CBK) filed a chargesheet in a case before the Court of Passenger Tax and Electricity (PT&E) Srinagar.
According to a press note, the chargesheet was filed against Irfan Hussain Khan of Samkuchbal Khanyar Srinagar, Javed Salim Mir of Sikh Bagh Lal Bazar Srinagar and Zahoor Ahmad Lone of Nowpora Khanyar Srinagar for hatching a criminal conspiracy, preparing and producing fake documents and impersonation to register M/S Aga Milk Products Burzuhama Hazratbal Srinagar fraudulently.
The press note added that Crime Branch Kashmir received a communication from Commissioner Commercial Taxes J&K, that Akeel Hussain Misgar of Alamgari Bazar Srinagar has established a unit under the name and Style M/S Agha Milk Products Burzuhama Srinagar and got it registered with industries Department as SSI Unit.
“The said person in league with officials of concerned department has got his unit capacity assessed on much higher side disproportionate to the infrastructure facilities with the intention to sell the quantity of assessed raw material (Dry Milk powder) in the open market to evade tax etc. On this count, case FIR No: 04/2007 U/S 419, 420, 468, 471, 120-B RPC was registered at Crime Branch Kashmir,”the press note added.
During investigation it transpired that accused Irfan Hussain Khan of Amkachbal Khanyar with criminal intention has impersonated himself as Akeel Hussain Misgar of Alamgari Bazar Srinagar and succeeded to prepare fake documents, viz PRC, Rent Deed, I-Card and affidavit to establish a fake milk factory.
Another accused Javid Salim Mir of Sikh Bagh Lal Bazar Srinagar intentionally and knowingly identified said Irfan Hussain Khan in the court of law as Akeel Hussain Misgar and prepared a fake rent deed, in furtherance of a well knit criminal conspiracy.
Further, the accused fraudulently managed preparation of fake documents and produced them in DIC and Sales Tax department for grant of registration for a SI Unit.
As such, the Investigation established that no such milk products unit existed, while as fake registration papers were prepared and tax exemption/other benefits were claimed on fake milk products factory by the accused, the press note added.