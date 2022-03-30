CBK files chargesheet before PT&E court

Srinagar: The Crime Branch Kashmir (CBK) filed a chargesheet in a case before the Court of Passenger Tax and Electricity (PT&E) Srinagar.

According to a press note, the chargesheet was filed against Irfan Hussain Khan of Samkuchbal Khanyar Srinagar, Javed Salim Mir of Sikh Bagh Lal Bazar Srinagar and Zahoor Ahmad Lone of Nowpora Khanyar Srinagar for hatching a criminal conspiracy, preparing and producing fake documents and impersonation to register M/S Aga Milk Products Burzuhama Hazratbal Srinagar fraudulently.