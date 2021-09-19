CBK produces charge-sheet against 2 land brokers for selling state land

Srinagar: Crime Branch Kashmir (CBK) produced a charge-sheet against two land brokers for selling state land.

A statement of CBK issued here said that in a case FIR No 33/2017 under Section 420, 120-B, 201-RPC of Police Station CBK against Nazir Ahmad Dar of 19-A Dar Enclave Bismillah Colony, Parraypora, Bhagat Srinagar, the proprietor of Gousia House Building Cooperative Ltd and Muhammad Ayoub Dar of IG Road Near Jamia Masjid Hyderpora, Srinagar, the proprietor of Jawahar House Building Cooperative Ltd, Hyderpora, Srinagar before the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Budgam for grabbing state land and to selling it off.

It said that the CBK received a complaint for investigating the matter of perpetual lease deed executed by Muhammad Ayoub Dar in favour of Khursheed Ahmad Dar with regard to land comprising of 1 kanal and 8 marlas under Survey No 276 situated at Highland Enclave Cooperative Colony, Gogoo Humhama.

The statement said that the report sought from the Revenue authorities concerned along with other allied documents revealed that only 6 marla of land was proprietary land and the rest was Kahcharai land under Survey No 276.

It said that the accused Muhammad Ayoub Dar and Jawhar Housing Building, Cooperative Ltd with its head office at Hyderpora through its chairman had leased out the land measuring 1 kanal and 8 marals in favour of Khursheed Ahmad Dar and got it registered before the court illegally and fraudulently to grab the state land.

The statement said that in this way, the accused dishonestly and fraudulently cheated the purchasers of the residential plot in which only 6 marla of land is proprietary and the rest is Kahcharai.

It said that both the accused, in league with each other and after hatching a criminal conspiracy and in deceit regarding the status of the land did not reveal the fact of 1 kanal and 2 marlas being Kahcharai land.