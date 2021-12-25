CCAK to offer free tuition to orphans, physically challenged students

Srinagar: Coaching Centers Association Kashmir (CCAK) has said that it will offer free tuitions to deserving orphans and physically challenged students.
In a statement, the President of the Association, Hamid Mufti, said that these free admissions to orphans and physically challenged students are in addition to the 10 percent free reservation that is being given annually through directorate of school education. He said that every year thousands of students from economically backward sections of the society are taught for free in coaching centers enabling them to compete for national and international competitions. “We provide these students the opportunities to compete with the students who have access to better quality coaching facilities across the length and breadth of the country,” he said.
Hamid Mufti said that as usual this year too the coaching centers have already offered 10 percent reservation through DSEK but some of the students have failed to submit the applications before the last date fixed by DSEK. However the CCAK has talked to all the coaching centers and all of them have agreed to accommodate orphans and physically challenged students. “In this regard such deserving students are informed to send their applications to the office of the CCAK situated at Bright Career Institute Exchange Road Srinagar or Whatsapp their requests at the given number 9419965151. All these orphans and physically challenged students who have missed the opportunity will be given free admission at various coaching centers according to their geographical location and convenience,” he added.
CCAK ReyazMajid added that “we will make it sure that every aspiring student of Kashmir gets a level field to compete to fulfill their aspirations irrespective of their financial standing.”