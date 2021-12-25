CCAK to offer free tuition to orphans, physically challenged students

Srinagar: Coaching Centers Association Kashmir (CCAK) has said that it will offer free tuitions to deserving orphans and physically challenged students.

In a statement, the President of the Association, Hamid Mufti, said that these free admissions to orphans and physically challenged students are in addition to the 10 percent free reservation that is being given annually through directorate of school education. He said that every year thousands of students from economically backward sections of the society are taught for free in coaching centers enabling them to compete for national and international competitions. “We provide these students the opportunities to compete with the students who have access to better quality coaching facilities across the length and breadth of the country,” he said.