CCIK urges admin to ensure safe evacuation of all stranded J&K students from Russia, Ukraine

Srinagar: Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashmir Thursday urged Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s administration to ensure the safe evacuation of all stranded J&K students from Russia and Ukraine.

CCIK President Tariq Ghani urged the LG’s administration to take necessary steps for ensuring the safe evacuation of all students hailing from J&K who were stranded in the war-hit Ukraine and Russia region.

Ghani urged the J&K administration to raise the issue with the Centre and Ministry of Foreign Affairs to ensure the safety of students hailing from J&K.

He said that the parents of these students were worried and given the suspension of flight operations, students were pushed into complete uncertainty. KNS

