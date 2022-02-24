CCIK urges admin to ensure safe evacuation of all stranded J&K students from Russia, Ukraine

Srinagar: Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashmir Thursday urged Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s administration to ensure the safe evacuation of all stranded J&K students from Russia and Ukraine.
CCIK President Tariq Ghani urged the LG’s administration to take necessary steps for ensuring the safe evacuation of all students hailing from J&K who were stranded in the war-hit Ukraine and Russia region.
Ghani urged the J&K administration to raise the issue with the Centre and Ministry of Foreign Affairs to ensure the safety of students hailing from J&K.
He said that the parents of these students were worried and given the suspension of flight operations, students were pushed into complete uncertainty. KNS