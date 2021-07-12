CE I&FC reviews flood preparedness in Kashmir

Srinagar: In view of the current ongoing flood season, the Chief Engineer (CE) Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Department, Kashmir, Monday reviewed the flood preparedness regarding flood management here.

All the Divisional Engineers of the department were asked to remain vigilant and follow the general guideline given in the department's annual flood duty chart.

In the review, various issues were discussed with regard to the flood preparedness including safety of embankments, mock drill exercise, capacity building of stakeholders, sufficient stock of empty bags, stacking of filled bags, stage contract for men, machinery and material to deal with any exigency besides establishment of Control Rooms and liaison with the Disaster Response Force and various units of the administration.

It was revealed that the I&FC department, Kashmir has developed an android application ‘Kashmir Flood Alert’ and this application automatically updates the water level in real time from 13 water level sensors installed on different water bodies in Jhelum basin (Kashmir valley).

The general public has been recommended to install this application in order to remain updated regarding the water level in different water bodies and to avoid spread of false rumours.

Besides this, the department has a Facebook and Twitter handle under hashtag eitckoahrnir on which the Department disseminates timely advisories in case of any eventuality.

The phone numbers of the control rooms are 0194-2311834; 0154-2502946 and 0144-2502947.