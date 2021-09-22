Ceasefire brought peace to border residents: GOC 15 Corps

About the tourist influx in the border valley, he said, “I was impressed on seeing a number of tourists from Kashmir and outside camping and enjoying the virgin beauty of Gurez.”

Narrating his experiences of Gurez valley, Lt Gen Pandey said, “I have been here in Gurez in 1998-99 and 2000. It is possibly one of the most beautiful places on the earth and the people are humble and nice and look after anybody who comes from outside.”

He said that his message was to come and enjoy the nascent beauty of the place and see the Habba-Khatoon Peak, named after the legendary Kashmiri poet and ascetic.

The GOC 15 Corps said, “Tourism is part of the civil administration and the current dispensation is doing good work to ensure that people reach the remote corners.”

He said that the Army’s responsibility was to ensure security so that people could roam in the remotest areas without fear.

“With the support of civil society, the citizens of our country and people of Kashmir, we will be able to ensure prosperity in the region so that men and women both live the way they want to live as part of a modern society and culture,” Lt General Pandey said.

He said that the National Cadet Corps (NCC) was a platform to bring children from Machil, Tangdhar, Uri and other places together and learn discipline.

“The larger goal is to give them a feeling that they are part of a large society and can play a role too rather than keeping them confined to their surroundings where they feel isolated,” the GOC 15 Corps said.