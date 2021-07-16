CEC LAHDC-K visits Batalik, Aryan Valley

Ganderbal: To take stock of the status of various developmental works in Batalik and Aryan Valley, Chairman and Chief Executive Councillor, LAHDC, Kargil Feroz Ahmad Khan laid foundation stone of various infrastructural development works.
Khan laid the foundation stone of 60-meter span steel girder bridge connecting Shoray village with Garkone being constructed at a cost of Rs 4 crore by the R&B department under SDP.
At Garkone, Khan also laid the foundation stone of Sindhu Ghat being constructed by KDA under District Capex Budget at a cost of Rs 20 lakh.
He also laid the foundation stone of multipurpose auditorium and sports stadium at Darchiks village being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 2 crore by the R&B department Kargil under the district plan.
CEC Khan interacted with various public delegations and was apprised by the villagers about their demands including provision of solar power, construction of vermicompost units, artificial glacier at Shoray village besides other related demands.
Interacting with public delegations at different villages, the CEC assured that all necessary measures would be taken for redressal of the demands in a phased manner.
Khan was accompanied by Executive Councilor for Tourism Phunsok Tashi, Executive Councilor for Health Mohsin Ali and Deputy Commissioner and CEO, LAHDC, Kargil Santosh Sukhadeve.