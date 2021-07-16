CEC LAHDC-K visits Batalik, Aryan Valley

Ganderbal: To take stock of the status of various developmental works in Batalik and Aryan Valley, Chairman and Chief Executive Councillor, LAHDC, Kargil Feroz Ahmad Khan laid foundation stone of various infrastructural development works.

Khan laid the foundation stone of 60-meter span steel girder bridge connecting Shoray village with Garkone being constructed at a cost of Rs 4 crore by the R&B department under SDP.

At Garkone, Khan also laid the foundation stone of Sindhu Ghat being constructed by KDA under District Capex Budget at a cost of Rs 20 lakh.

He also laid the foundation stone of multipurpose auditorium and sports stadium at Darchiks village being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 2 crore by the R&B department Kargil under the district plan.