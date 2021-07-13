Celebrate festival with zeal without compromising Public health: DC Baramulla

Baramulla: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Bhupinder Kumar today chaired a meeting of concerned Officers at Dak Bunglow here to take stock of necessary arrangements and other necessities for the smooth celebration of forthcoming Eid-ul-Adha festival.

The meeting discussed various means and measures that need to be taken in order to avert any kind of exigency that may arise due to current circumstances that emerged due to Covid-19 outbreak.

On the occasion, a detailed discussion on the subject was held during which the concerned authorities briefed the chair about various arrangements that have been put in place in this regard. It was informed that FCS&CA has facilitated enough stock of essential commodities including rice, flour, LPG etc that shall be distributed well within the specified time.