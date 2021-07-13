Celebrate festival with zeal without compromising Public health: DC Baramulla

Baramulla: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Bhupinder Kumar today chaired a meeting of concerned Officers at Dak Bunglow here to take stock of necessary arrangements and other necessities for the smooth celebration of forthcoming Eid-ul-Adha festival.
The meeting discussed various means and measures that need to be taken in order to avert any kind of exigency that may arise due to current circumstances that emerged due to Covid-19 outbreak.
On the occasion, a detailed discussion on the subject was held during which the concerned authorities briefed the chair about various arrangements that have been put in place in this regard. It was informed that FCS&CA has facilitated enough stock of essential commodities including rice, flour, LPG etc that shall be distributed well within the specified time.
The meeting was further informed that sacrificial animals and poultry birds have also been made available at the designated spots across the district so that people can buy these animals in a hassle free manner.
After taking the review of arrangements, the DC stressed for making extra ordinary arrangements on this occasion so that people may not face any inconvenience. He directed to work in coordination and cohesion and ensure that all the necessary arrangements are made well within the stipulated time frame.
The DC also directed the concerned authorities to ensure sanitation of Eidgahs and other religious places besides directing them to ensure uninterrupted power and water supply more especially during the festive days.
Kumar directed the FCS&CA to keep strict vigil on the market and ensure that shopkeepers and other traders are not involved in black marketing or charging exorbitant rates on various commodities.
Meanwhile, the DC appealed to the public to celebrate the festival with zeal but without compromising public health. He urged to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour in letter and spirit for averting any kind of exigency.
Moreover, he also emphasized to follow SOPs especially using face masks and maintaining social distance at religious places, adding that the threat of the virus has not faded away completely and there is a need to follow health advisories.
Joint Director Planning, SDMs of Uri, Gulmarg, Pattan, Assistant Director CA&PD, Chief Animal Husbandry Officer, Chief Medical officer, Executive Engineers of KPDCL, PHE, Executive officers of municipal committees besides representative of several Auqaf Committees were present in the meeting.