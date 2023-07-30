Central funds help Sopore achieve water coverage milestone

Sopore: The J&K government’s Housing and Urban Development Department (HUDD) has reached a significant milestone in Sopore town as they released the first installment of central assistance funds amounting to Rs 10 crore under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT)-2.0 scheme.

This move is part of the approved tranche of Sewerage and Water Augmentation Project (SWAP) with a total project cost of Rs. 56 crore.

With the release of this initial installment, which totals Rs 158.597 crore overall, Sopore town celebrates the realisation of its long-awaited dream of complete water coverage.