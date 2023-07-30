Central funds help Sopore achieve water coverage milestone

Sopore: The J&K government’s Housing and Urban Development Department (HUDD) has reached a significant milestone in Sopore town as they released the first installment of central assistance funds amounting to Rs 10 crore under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT)-2.0 scheme.
This move is part of the approved tranche of Sewerage and Water Augmentation Project (SWAP) with a total project cost of Rs. 56 crore.
With the release of this initial installment, which totals Rs 158.597 crore overall, Sopore town celebrates the realisation of its long-awaited dream of complete water coverage.
Sopore Municipal Council President, Masrat Kar lauded the achievement and extended her heartfelt congratulations to the people of Sopore.
Kar attributed the success to the dedicated efforts of the municipal council and its diligent team as well as the invaluable support of the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha-led government and the district administration.