Central Govt must restore statehood to J&K : PC

Srinagar: Senior Vice President of People's Conference (PC) and former Minister Abdul Gani Vakil on Monday said Central Government must restore statehood to J&K without any further delay or pre-condition.
According to a press note, he was addressing a one-day convention of Youth People's Conference held at Nowhatta in Srinagar. I t was presided by Youth President J&K PC Sheikh MUhammad Imran.
Vakil termed the government's claims regarding providing employment to the unemployed youth as a white lie and said that all the claims by the government regarding providing employment are nothing but a joke with the youth.
“Government promised to provide employment to thousands of unemployed youth but it is limited to statements only. It is neither in the interest of the country nor Jammu and Kashmir that if the promises made to the youth are not fulfilled. Time demands that the central government must restore statehood to J&K without any delay or condition if they are interested in huge participation of people in the coming elections,” Vakil added.
He urged the people to be aware of these forces who have been exploiting them, especially the youth, by giving misleading slogans to gain power.
He described youth empowerment as an important aspect of every democratic process and the main agenda and vision of our party is youth and their welfare.
He said that party president Sajad Gani Lone is fully aware of the problems of the youth of the state as they have been mostly exploited by previous regimes for mere party political .