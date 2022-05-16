Central Govt must restore statehood to J&K : PC

Vakil termed the government's claims regarding providing employment to the unemployed youth as a white lie and said that all the claims by the government regarding providing employment are nothing but a joke with the youth.

“Government promised to provide employment to thousands of unemployed youth but it is limited to statements only. It is neither in the interest of the country nor Jammu and Kashmir that if the promises made to the youth are not fulfilled. Time demands that the central government must restore statehood to J&K without any delay or condition if they are interested in huge participation of people in the coming elections,” Vakil added.