Central University of Kashmir holds workshop on ‘Travel Photography’

Speaking on the occasion, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar said, the technology has revolutionised everything and the advent of mobile phones has turned the world into a global village.

“During present era, one doesn’t need sophisticated cameras to capture the beautiful places, a good smartphone can be used to take quality photographs and post them on social media platforms, like Instagram to attract people and tourists towards the scenic spots,” he said.

Prof. Zargar said the use of technology has done wonders with the tourism sector in the Kashmir valley. “Lakhs of tourists are coming after seeing the beautiful pictures of the scenic spots through the social media handles,” he said, and asked the students to learn the photography techniques in order to take good pictures.

He further elaborated that such events should be organised in collaboration with the Department of Convergent Journalism.