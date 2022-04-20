Central University of Kashmir holds workshop on ‘Travel Photography’

Ganderbal: Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah Wednesday said the tourism is one of the fastest growing industries across the world, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir, and the students of the Department of Tourism Studies have ample opportunities to make an impressive career in the sector.
“The valley of Kashmir is bestowed with scenic and captivating beauty and yet there are several hidden and unexplored places which are yet to be explored. The students interested in travel photography can explore such sites and show them to the masses across the world, through different social media platforms, so that people could get attracted and the tourism sector could get a big boost and lift,” Prof. Farooq said while inaugurating the two-day workshop on “Travel Photography,” organised by the Department of Tourism Studies (DTS), at varsity’s Green Campus here.
Talking about the photography skills, he said the main thrust of the New Education Policy is to impart technical skills and training to the students in order to make them self-reliant. “The training part of the students has been given adequate stress and emphasis in the NEP and the university, through its programmes is inculcating such skills among the youth,” he added.
Speaking on the occasion, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar said, the technology has revolutionised everything and the advent of mobile phones has turned the world into a global village.
“During present era, one doesn’t need sophisticated cameras to capture the beautiful places, a good smartphone can be used to take quality photographs and post them on social media platforms, like Instagram to attract people and tourists towards the scenic spots,” he said.
Prof. Zargar said the use of technology has done wonders with the tourism sector in the Kashmir valley. “Lakhs of tourists are coming after seeing the beautiful pictures of the scenic spots through the social media handles,” he said, and asked the students to learn the photography techniques in order to take good pictures.
He further elaborated that such events should be organised in collaboration with the Department of Convergent Journalism.