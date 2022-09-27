Central University of Kashmir VC stresses need to upgrade infrastructure at tourism event

Ganderbal: The Department of Tourism Studies, Central University of Kashmir, (CUK) celebrated the World Tourism Day (WTD) under the theme “Rethinking Tourism,” at varsity’s Green Campus here on Tuesday.

Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah, Dean School of Business Studies, Prof. Fayaz Ahmad Nikka, Head Department of Tourism Studies, Puducherry University, Prof. Sampad Kumar Swain (Online), Secretary General, Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK), Sajjad Ahmad Kralyari, DTS Coordinator, Dr. Faizan Ashraf Mir, Asst Prof. Dr Ashaq Hussain Najar, faculty members, students, senior functionaries of the university and other staff members were also present.

Addressing the participants, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah, said the tourism industry is contributing immensely towards the socio-economic development of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

“This year, more than 17 lakh tourists visited the Kashmir valley and the need of the hour is to further consolidate, strengthen and improve the infrastructure across the tourist destinations, in order to cope with the ever-growing tourist rush and to provide better amenities to the visitors,” Prof Shah said.