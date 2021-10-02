Centre disrespecting majority sentiment with closure of mosques: Mehbooba

Mehbooba was reacting to the continuous closure of a few mosques and shrines in Srinagar, including Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta here, for the past few weeks in the wake of a spike in COVID-19 cases. "Preventing people from offering prayers & obeisance at mosques & shrines in Kashmir shows GOIs disrespect for sentiments of the majority community. Especially at a time when parks & public spaces are open & countless crowded govt functions held through the day. Reeks of bias (sic)," the PDP president wrote on Twitter.