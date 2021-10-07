Centre failed to provide security in J&K: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Thursday condemned the incidents of violence in Kashmir and alleged that the Centre had completely failed to provide security to the people of J&K.

“Incidents of violence are increasing in Kashmir. Terrorism has neither stopped due to demonetisation nor after the abrogation of Article 370 - the central government has completely failed to provide security,” he said in a tweet in Hindi. “We strongly condemn the attacks on our Kashmiri brothers and sisters and send our condolences to the families of the deceased,” the former Congress president said.

Gandhi's remarks on Kashmir came after two government school teachers, including a woman, were shot dead in the Eidgah area of Srinagar.

The killing of the teachers, which drew widespread condemnation, took the number of civilians shot dead in the last five days in Kashmir to seven.

On Tuesday, Kashmir witnessed three targeted killings in 90 minutes.