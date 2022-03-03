Centre’s nod for VDCs contradicts normalcy claims: Mehbooba

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti Thursday said that the Centre's move to form Village Defence Committees (VDCs) across Jammu and Kashmir contradicted the government claims about normalcy in J&K.

“The move of the MHA to form VDCs across J&K is another addition to a slew of decisions that contradict Government of India’s much-touted normalcy claims. J&K is far from any semblance of normalcy. It will also create a wedge between communities,” Mehbooba tweeted.

The PDP chief was reacting to the Centre's decision to revive the VDCs which were redesignated as Village Defence Groups (VGPs).