Centre’s nod for VDCs contradicts normalcy claims: Mehbooba

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti Thursday said that the Centre's move to form Village Defence Committees (VDCs) across Jammu and Kashmir contradicted the government claims about normalcy in J&K.
“The move of the MHA to form VDCs across J&K is another addition to a slew of decisions that contradict Government of India’s much-touted normalcy claims. J&K is far from any semblance of normalcy. It will also create a wedge between communities,” Mehbooba tweeted.
The PDP chief was reacting to the Centre's decision to revive the VDCs which were redesignated as Village Defence Groups (VGPs).
They were first formed in the 1990s in J&K to fight militancy.
According to a communiqué from the Home Ministry to the J&K administration, the VDGs would function under the control of the respective district Superintendents of Police.