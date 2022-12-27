Chadoora viral video | 2 accused were evading arrest: Police

Srinagar: Police on Tuesday said that two accused evading arrest were held last night in Chadoora tehsil of central Kashmir’s Budgam district while clarifying on a video that has surfaced on social media.

“A video has surfaced on social media platforms quoting that a lady along with others has been arrested by Police in Budgam during late night hours. In this connection, it is clarified that no any lady has been arrested by the Police but the fact is that two accused persons identified as Syed Farhat son of Mohammed Hussain Shah resident of Surasyar Chadoora and Tahir Ahmad Shah son of Mohammad Maqbool Shah, resident of Panzan Chadoora were arrested,” said a police spokesman, in a statement.