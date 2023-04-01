Chairman DDC Budgam distributes orders among AAYAS, Helpers at Narbal

Budgam: Chairman District Development Council Budgam Nazir Ahmad Khan today distributed appointment orders among AAYAS and Helpers in a function conducted here at Govt Middle School Mazhama Narbal.
Twenty one appointment orders were distributed among the eligible beneficiaries today.
Nazir Ahmad Khan while addressing the gathering said that appointment of AAYAS and Helpers in the schools will ensure the saturation of all welfare schemes in the School Education Department including Mid Day Meal Scheme etc.
“Government is ensuring quality education and effective infrastructure in the schools and every effort should be taken to ensure all facilities are provided to the students so that the loss incurred during previous years is compensated at an earliest”, Nazir Ahmad Khan added.
CEO Budgam, BDC Rathsun, BDC Narbal, PRI members and senior citizens of the area were also present on the occasion.