Chairman Peaks Group of Companies extends Eid greetings

Srinagar: The Chairman Peaks Group of Companies and PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industries (Kashmir Chapter) S Baldev Singh Raina has extended Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to the people.

In his message Raina said that this festival “give us an opportunity to share each other’s happiness by working together.”

“Eid-ul-Fitr is a time for forgiveness, kindness, and compassion. These qualities are the essence of Islam. Eid is a time of joy and celebration; a time to make peace with all neighbours, relatives and friends, and resolve differences,” Raina said.