Chairman, VC DDC, DC Kupwara chair Skill Awareness programme at Sogam

Kupwara: The Chairman District Development Council (DDC) Kupwara, Irfan Sultan Panditpori; Vice Chairperson, DDC, Haji Farooq Ahmad Mir and Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara, Imam Din today co-chaired Skill awareness cum certification programme organised by Multi Skill Institute at Sogam.
The Multi Skill Institute is being run by a private firm namely DCI Multi Skill.
Speaking at the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner impressed upon the trainers of the institute to impart quality training to the students so that they can earn their livelihood on their own. He asked the trainees to take the benefit of various skill development schemes of the government meant to enhance skill and training which will enable them to find job avenues manifold.
Chairman DDC, VC DDC also spoke on the occasion.
Later, the Chairman, DDC; VC DDC, Deputy Commissioner distributed training certificates among 30 trainees who completed their skill training from the Institute under various trades including tailoring, plumber, supervisor, embroidery and computer trades.
They also awarded certificates of appreciation among the trainers.
Member DDC Kalaroos, Ghulam Mustafa, SDM Sogam and other concerned were present on the occasion.