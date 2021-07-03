Chairman, VC DDC, DC Kupwara chair Skill Awareness programme at Sogam

Chairman DDC, VC DDC also spoke on the occasion.

Later, the Chairman, DDC; VC DDC, Deputy Commissioner distributed training certificates among 30 trainees who completed their skill training from the Institute under various trades including tailoring, plumber, supervisor, embroidery and computer trades.

They also awarded certificates of appreciation among the trainers.

Member DDC Kalaroos, Ghulam Mustafa, SDM Sogam and other concerned were present on the occasion.