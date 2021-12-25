Chairperson DDC Gbl inspects progress of under construction bridges

Ganderbal: District Development Council (DDC) Chairperson Ganderbal, Nuzhat Ishfaq today inspected the progress of various under construction bridges in the district.
SDM Kangan, Hakeem Tanveer; Assistant Commissioner Panchayat besides officials from JKPCC accompanied the DDC, Chairperson.
During the visit, Nuzhat Ishfaq inspected progress on Guzhama, Bobsipora, Akhal and Tangchatri bridges being constructed on Nallah Sindh.
While inspecting the progress on these bridges, she gave necessary instructions to the concerned executing department/agency for completion of these vital projects on time.
She directed the concerned officials to expedite the execution of work on these bridges by way of engaging more men and machinery so that they get completed within the stipulated time frame without compromising the quality.
While giving necessary instructions, the DDC Chairperson said that with the completion of these bridges a huge chunk of the population of various villages would be benefited and assured full support to the executing agencies in removing bottlenecks if any for nearly completion of vital bridges in the district.