Chairperson DDC Gbl inspects progress of under construction bridges

Ganderbal: District Development Council (DDC) Chairperson Ganderbal, Nuzhat Ishfaq today inspected the progress of various under construction bridges in the district.

SDM Kangan, Hakeem Tanveer; Assistant Commissioner Panchayat besides officials from JKPCC accompanied the DDC, Chairperson.

During the visit, Nuzhat Ishfaq inspected progress on Guzhama, Bobsipora, Akhal and Tangchatri bridges being constructed on Nallah Sindh.