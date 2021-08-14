Change in DPRs, violating GFR, to invite disciplinary action: GAD

Jammu: The government on Saturday warned the administrative departments against revising the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) after “their vetting from the competent authorities” in violation of General Financial Rules, 2017.

In this connection, the Administrative Secretaries have been asked to personally ensure that there are “no changes in the scope of any work after its commencement.”

In a strongly worded circular, the GAD Commissioner Secretary M K Dwivedi cautioned that any deviation in this regard, will be “viewed seriously” and will “invite disciplinary action.”