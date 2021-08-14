Change in DPRs, violating GFR, to invite disciplinary action: GAD

Jammu: The government on Saturday warned the administrative departments against revising the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) after “their vetting from the competent authorities” in violation of General Financial Rules, 2017.
In this connection, the Administrative Secretaries have been asked to personally ensure that there are “no changes in the scope of any work after its commencement.”
In a strongly worded circular, the GAD Commissioner Secretary M K Dwivedi cautioned that any deviation in this regard, will be “viewed seriously” and will “invite disciplinary action.”
“It has been observed that Detailed Project Reports, after their vetting from the competent authorities, have many times been revised by the departments after allotment of these works to contractors, thereby changing scope of the work, which is violation of the General Financial Rules, 2017, a matter which has been viewed seriously by the authorities,” noted Dwivedi.
He cautioned that such practices needed to end forthwith and all departments needed to ensure proper processing of infrastructure projects before their commencement so as to avoid recurrence of changes in the scope of works subsequently.
“Accordingly, it is impressed upon all Administrative Secretaries to personally ensure that there are no changes in the scope of any work after its commencement,” Dwivedi said.