Change of land use cases reviewed in Doda

Doda: District Level Committee on Change of Land Use met here today to discuss the applications received online from across the district.
Deputy Commissioner Vikas Sharma, who is also the Chairman of the Committee chaired the meeting.
Nine applications received through online mode were discussed by the committee. In one case of NHIDCL regarding convergence of agricultural land for non-agriculture purpose, the committee accepted the proposal and approved the case.
The DC asked the concerned officials to regularly monitor the portal and send the applications received to the concerned on the same day after thorough scrutiny.
The meeting was attended by ADC Bhaderwah, CEO BDA, GM DIC, ACR Doda, CEO, DIO Doda, Divisional Officer PCC, Tehsildar HQA, Ex En R&B Gandoh, representative of DFO Bhaderwah, representative CAO Doda, Tehsildar headquarter, besides, other concerned officers and officials were also present.