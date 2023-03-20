Chankhan bridge in Sopore catches fire, suffers damage

Baramulla: The Chankhan bridge in the Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district which was declared unsafe for pedestrians as well as vehicular movement by the authorities suffered damage during a fire incident on Sunday night, police said.

The station House Officer Sopore, Khalid Fayaz, while confirming the incident said that fire emanated from garbage placed on the surface of the dilapidated bridge on Sunday night. He said soon after the incident fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the flames. He ruled out any mischief in the incident.

“It was an accidental fire caused after some garbage on the surface of the bridge caught fire,” said SHO Sopore. “The fire was soon controlled and it caused minor damage,” he added.

The Chankhan bridge is one of the oldest bridges in Sopore. The bridge was declared unsafe for vehicular movement in 1999. Pedestrian movement was allowed till 2019, however, after the bridge developed some cracks and one of its pillars collapsed, the local administration declared it unsafe even for pedestrian movement.