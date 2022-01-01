Chargesheet against woman drawing pension in dead mother’s name

Srinagar: The Crime Branch Kashmir (CBK) Saturday produced a chargesheet against a woman who was drawing ‘Freedom Fighter Pension’ in her dead mother’s name.
A statement of CBK issued here said that the chargesheet was produced in a case under FIR No 14/2017 under Section 420 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) against accused woman Firdousa of Habba Kadal, Srinagar before the Court of Mobile Magistrate, 13th Finance Commission Srinagar.
It said that CBK received a complaint from CBI alleging that Mukhta was receiving Freedom Fighter Pension of her husband Muhammad Maqbool Wani through Account No SB 156737 maintained in J&K Bank Branch Zaldagar Srinagar.
The statement said that Mukhta being aged and weak authorised her daughter Firdousa through a Power of Attorney to receive her pension from the J&K Bank. It said that Mukhta passed away on December 18, 2012, but her daughter continued to draw a pension on behalf of her deceased mother till December 2014.
The statement said that during the investigation, it was established that Firdousa dishonestly and fraudulently continued to draw pension after the death of her mother.