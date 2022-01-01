Chargesheet against woman drawing pension in dead mother’s name

Srinagar: The Crime Branch Kashmir (CBK) Saturday produced a chargesheet against a woman who was drawing ‘Freedom Fighter Pension’ in her dead mother’s name.

A statement of CBK issued here said that the chargesheet was produced in a case under FIR No 14/2017 under Section 420 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) against accused woman Firdousa of Habba Kadal, Srinagar before the Court of Mobile Magistrate, 13th Finance Commission Srinagar.