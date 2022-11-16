'Charity Corner' comes up in Ganderbal to help out needy people

Ganderbal: Amid the approaching winter season, a charity corner for the needy people has come up in Ganderbal district.

The charity corner has clothes donated by the people for the needy people. The initiative has been started by an NGO Awaaz Aur Ehsaas Foundation Ganderbal. The charity corner invites the passers-by with a slogan: “Leave what you do not need” and “take it if you need”.

At the place, people can leave their extra clothes and other items for the needy people who can collect whatever they need from the items placed there.