'Charity Corner' comes up in Ganderbal to help out needy people

Ganderbal: Amid the approaching winter season, a charity corner for the needy people has come up in Ganderbal district.
The charity corner has clothes donated by the people for the needy people. The initiative has been started by an NGO Awaaz Aur Ehsaas Foundation Ganderbal. The charity corner invites the passers-by with a slogan: “Leave what you do not need” and “take it if you need”.
At the place, people can leave their extra clothes and other items for the needy people who can collect whatever they need from the items placed there.
Raja Parvaiz Ahmed who runs the charity NGO Awaaz Aur Ehsaas Foundation told Greater Kashmir that they have been coming up with such charity places and organizing camps for needy people for the last four years. “It is a small effort to bridge the gap between the various sections of people,” he said, adding that “we received an overwhelming response from the people who donated items such as woollen clothes, food, and blankets.”
On the occasion, many locals appreciated the initiative and termed it a welcome step for the village. “It is a welcome initiative and civil society will extend every possible help for this purpose,” said a local social activist Bilal Ahmad. “This initiative is mainly meant for the downtrodden section of the people,” said Mohammad Amin Sofi , another social activist.