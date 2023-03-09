Chatterhama villagers call on Srinagar Mayor

Srinagar: A delegation of Chatterhama villagers in Hazratbal called on senior Apni Party leader and Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu.

According to a press note, the villagers demanded exclusion of their village from municipal limits. DDC member Khimber Kaiser Ganai expressed his gratitude on behalf of the villagers.

Kaiser said the locals of Chatterhama apprised Mayor Srinagar about the immense hardship they are facing due to the inclusion of their area in the municipal limits. “Chatterhama used to fall under the Community Development Block (CDB) that was managed by the Rural Development Department. However, the adjoining areas of Chatterhama are still categorised as rural, which is sheer injustice with the locals of this village,” he said.