Chatterhama villagers call on Srinagar Mayor

Srinagar: A delegation of Chatterhama villagers in Hazratbal called on senior Apni Party leader and Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu.
According to a press note, the villagers demanded exclusion of their village from municipal limits. DDC member Khimber Kaiser Ganai expressed his gratitude on behalf of the villagers.
Kaiser said the locals of Chatterhama apprised Mayor Srinagar about the immense hardship they are facing due to the inclusion of their area in the municipal limits. “Chatterhama used to fall under the Community Development Block (CDB) that was managed by the Rural Development Department. However, the adjoining areas of Chatterhama are still categorised as rural, which is sheer injustice with the locals of this village,” he said.
He emphasised that the locals have been facing a lot of difficulties as being included under municipal limits while their area remains excluded from benefits that other villages are getting from various government sponsored schemes under Rural welfare.
Kaiser further stated that Mayor Srinagar Junaid Azim Mattu assured the local delegation of Chatterhama village to resolve their matter at the earliest and has also initiated the request process for mitigation of their sufferings.
“The Mayor listened to their grievances patiently and has assured the locals that their issue will be addressed on a priority basis so as to ease their existing woes,” he said